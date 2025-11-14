Lakers Injury Update: Adou Thiero Available Vs. Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that rookie forward Adou Thiero has been cleared and will suit up for the first time of his NBA career on Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thiero has missed the entire season so far as he recovered from left knee surgery and the Lakers staff wanted to be very cautious and bring him back slowly so as to not aggravate the injury. But the team feels comfortable enough for him to suit up and make his NBA debut.

Whether or not he will get any real minutes is unclear, but head coach JJ Redick said pregame that it’s more likely he plays on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Considering Redick’s comments, Thiero’s lack of practice time and not being able to fully participate in training camp, it would seem unlikely that he will have a significant role in his first contest.

However, with his elite athleticism and defensive ability, perhaps Redick could give Thiero a shot in New Orleans in the Lakers’ second group stage game of the Emirates NBA Cup. The team has struggled when facing off with extremely athletic and quick teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks and the rookie could potentially provide the Lakers a needed spark off the bench.

With Thiero now back, the only Lakers remaining out are LeBron James (right sciatica) and Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) but both of them are nearing returns as well.

James has begun practicing with the South Bay Lakers while the team is on their five-game road trip and assuming there are no setbacks, should be making his season debut soon. Vincent has also been progressing and he remains on track to return within the 2-to-4 week timeline that was originally given.

The Lakers haven’t been fully healthy all year, but it looks like we will be able to see this team at full strength very soon.

LeBron James feeling good after ‘intense’ second practice with South Bay Lakers

Obviously the return everyone has their eyes on is that of LeBron James, who will make history as the first player in NBA history to play 23 seasons. A nerve issue in his back has held off LeBron’s season debut, but he is starting to ramp things up.

James is practicing with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and the superstar had an even more intense second practice after not feeling any issues following his first practice.

