Lakers News: Anthony Edwards Trying To Be ‘Pest’ To LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers were in position to even up the Western Conference quarterfinals, but couldn’t close out Game 4 and suffered a heartbreaking 116-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

LeBron James scored 27 points on only nine field goal attempts but got to the free throw line 18 times, which was indicative of the physical nature of the matchup.

James was held to only five points in the second half and missed a layup with just over four minutes left that would’ve extended the Lakers’ lead back to four points.

Anthony Edwards got the rebound and then was fouled by Luka Doncic on an attempt from behind the arc that put him at the line for three free throws. Edwards sunk all three of his attempts to give the Timberwolves the lead and they never looked back from there.

James and Edwards have discussed their mutual respect, but the former was clearly trying to antagonize the latter with his physicality throughout the course of the game.

Edwards knew it was going to be a physical game and explained how he tried to limit James anyway he could, via Bleacher Report:

“It’s gonna be physical, man. I wouldn’t say I was trying to make a point, but just letting them know that we’re here… You ain’t just gonna push us around all night. Because I’m not gonna lie, he’s strong. It’s hard to keep him from, like, he’s supposed to be up and he got all the way to the rim. I was glad he missed the layup, but he’s a lot stronger than me. But just letting him know that we’re gonna be here all night and I’m gonna be a pest to him. Whenever I get on him, I’m gonna try to get under his skin. Because we played with him on USA and he was like a big brother to me. He looked out for me, helped me out a lot with reading the game, IQ and everything. So just trying to be a pest to him out there.”

Edwards has been a thorn to the Lakers for most of the series and that especially held true in Game 4. He not only made some clutch free throws down the stretch, but his defense on James was likely the difference maker in the matchup.

The Lakers are now on the brink of elimination and will look to keep their season alive when the teams return to Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 on Wednesday.

LeBron James doesn’t think he fouled Anthony Edwards late in fourth quarter

Another crucial moment in the game came when LeBron James fouled Anthony Edwards with the Lakers trailing by one point and only 10 seconds left. The foul was originally not called but wound up being overturned after the Timberwolves challenged.

Edwards made both free throws to give the Timberwolves a three-point lead, followed by Austin Reaves missing a potential game-tying shot as the clock expired.

After the game, James said he didn’t think he fouled Edwards on the play and that such contact is usually never called, let alone overturned after a replay.

