Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Reveals Best Advice He’s Received Came From D’Angelo Russell

This has been an extremely eventful season for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht. Along with the normal ups and downs that come with most rookies, Knecht has seen himself go from reserve to starter to basically out of the rotation at different points of the year.

Then came the trade deadline when he was dealt away to the Charlotte Hornets, only for the trade to be rescinded just before he was set to debut with his new team. Knecht then returned to the Lakers, which was surely an awkward situation, though he did play in one last game before All-Star Weekend. Knecht was then a participant in the Castrol Rising Stars with his team winning and moving on to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Nonetheless, Knecht has had the opportunity to learn from some true NBA greats and is taking in a lot of information and advice. But according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Knecht revealed that the best advice he’s received this year actually came from former teammate D’Angelo Russell:

“D-Lo, he gave me the best advice. Right after a game, just move on. Don’t care about how you did. Just move on because you got the next game coming towards you. No matter how high or how low that game was, you got to move on and be ready to play the next one and get better.”

The Lakers of course traded away Russell in the deal that brought in Dorian Finney-Smith, but he was still able to impart some important wisdom to the rookie Knecht. That mindset is one that LeBron James preaches too as there is always another game coming so not getting too high after a good performance or too low after a bad one is so important.

Knecht has already dealt with a lot in his first season with the Lakers, but his ability to heed Russell’s advice will be crucial as the home stretch of the season begins and he hopes to help the Lakers in their push to the playoffs.

Dalton Knecht excited to learn from new Lakers teammate Luka Doncic

The rescinded trade now has allowed for Dalton Knecht to return to the Lakers and the rookie is looking forward to learning from his new teammate Luka Doncic.

Knecht noted that he is glad to be back with the Lakers and is excited to be able to work with and learn from Doncic, adding that he has been fortunate to be able to learn from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and now Doncic early on in his NBA career.

