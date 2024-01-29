Lakers News: Darvin Ham ‘Thankful’ To Be Able To Coach LeBron James

It is getting harder and harder to describe Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ greatness as he continues to defy Father Time in his 21st season. In Saturday’s double overtime win against the Golden State Warriors, the four-time champion posted an absurd statline.

The 39-year-old scored 36 points with a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists on 14-for-25 from the field in 48 minutes. Also worth mentioning is that he made the game-winning free throws to complete an overall superb performance.

There simply has never been a player of James’ caliber, no one at this stage of their career is putting up this kind of production. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham credits James for setting new standards this late in his career and express his thankfulness to be able to coach the legend, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just setting new standards. Setting new standards from the duration of his career which continues on, the level in which he’s played throughout that career and still playing to this day. Just phenomenal, man. I’m so thankful that I get the chance to coach him and be a part of the same group as him, represent the Lakers alongside him. He’s our leader. He’s pushing through for us. He’s just right there, whatever we need to get done, playmaking, scoring, rebounding, he was hitting on all cylinders. That’s just who he is, a champion.”

While scoring 36 points and dropping 12 dimes is certainly impressive, the 20 rebounds were a huge catalyst in Saturday’s win. When his co-star Anthony Davis went down in the third quarter, James getting on the glass to end the Warriors’ possessions was key until Davis could return in the fourth quarter.

To be able to coach a star like LeBron, who can do everything necessary on the floor, let alone at 39-years-old, is not something that is lost on Ham. In a competitive Western Conference, the Lakers have to get wins by any means necessary and L.A. needed every stat James recorded.

As the purple and gold try to battle for playoff positioning, James will be at the forefront leading them in hopes of securing a spot in the postseason.

LeBron James not taking rivalry with Warriors’ Stephen Curry for granted

Saturday might have been the game of the season so far, but it was also another all-time classic in the LeBron James and Stephen Curry rivalry. As both players enter the later stages of their careers, James is not taking his matchups against Curry and the Warriors for granted.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!