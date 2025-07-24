Lakers News: Derek Fisher Joins NBA On NBC Broadcast Team

As one of the NBA’s most popular franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers should be a fixture in primetime games during the 2025-26 season.

The Lakers will be a team to watch out for next season as Luka Doncic will have a full offseason to work with his new team while the front office did well to upgrade the supporting cast. Doncic will have plenty of opportunities to show he belongs in the conversation for best player in the league, especially after an offseason when there were questions and doubts about his commitment to Los Angeles.

One of the more interesting subplots of the 2025-26 season is the return of NBA games on NBC. The NBA negotiated its TV rights deals and NBC was one of the few companies that was included. The Walt Disney Company and Amazon are two of the other entities that will air NBA games next season.

To welcome the league back on its network, NBC has been building a studded staff of analysts, broadcasters and contributors, including Michael Jordan. In a recent announcement, former Lakers guard Derek Fisher was named as one of NBC’s newest analysts, via NBA on NBC:

Six more talented names have joined the NBA on NBC and Peacock! Austin Rivers, Derek Fisher, Brian Scalabrine, Robbie Hummel, and Brad Daugherty join previously announced NBA veterans Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and Grant Hill. Michael Grady joins Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, and… pic.twitter.com/DCcHOtI2ko — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) July 24, 2025

Fisher is a welcomed addition to the team as he brings plenty of perspective and insight as someone who won several championships with Los Angeles. With the Lakers’ primetime schedule, it makes sense to have a former player like Fisher around who can speak to what it’s like to play for the franchise.

The NBA’s return to NBC has been met with a positive reaction from fans and players alike as the network became well known for its production. With so many teams in the mix to win the title next season, it should be a fun and entertaining year of games for NBC and its new staff.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic appears in NBA on NBC promotion

Luka Doncic is a global superstar whose fame has only grown since being traded to the Lakers. Doncic draws numerous fans and viewers in with his play on the court and it was no surprise he appeared in a promotion for NBA on NBC.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!