Michael Jordan To Join NBA On NBC As Special Contributor

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, and for good reason as his resume speaks for itself.

Jordan went undefeated in the NBA Finals during his playing days, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls via two separate “three-peats,” setting up the franchise as a dynasty during the 1990s.

Although Jordan’s career ended with a whimper with the Washington Wizards, he’s still considered by most to be the GOAT and the gold standard of the NBA.

Jordan has remained an influential figure in the game of basketball since his retirement through his merchandise and time as an NBA owner, but has largely remained out of the public eye since. However, it appears that he’ll be making his return to the game in an undefined role as NBA on NBC announced that he’ll be joining the team as a special contributor:

A legendary addition to our team! We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Pjsq8tokfi — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 12, 2025

NBA on NBC has been rolling out things to look forward to for the upcoming season and this recent announcement is by the biggest one to date. The network recently announced former Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony will join the team as an analyst, and it looks like he’ll get the opportunity to work directly with Jordan.

NBC is one of the few companies that are part of the NBA’s new rights deal alongside the Walt Disney Company and Amazon. NBC has been hard at work adding to its burgeoning broadcast group, and landing Jordan creates even more hype and excitement for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

It remains to be seen what exactly Jordan will be asked to do, but his involvement should be of interest for fans and fellow analysts alike. The best players in NBA history often have unique insight into the game of basketball, so it’ll be exciting to see how Jordan is incorporated into a star-studded broadcasting team.

Luka Doncic appears in promo video for NBA on NBC

The 2025-26 season represents Luka Doncic’s first full year with the Los Angeles Lakers and he’ll be tasked with trying to get the storied franchise back to the NBA Finals. Doncic is one of the most popular players in the league and he was recently featured in a promo video for NBA on NBC.

