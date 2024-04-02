Lakers News: LeBron James Admits Time Left In NBA Is ‘Not Very Long’

The performances that LeBron James puts on in his 21st NBA season after so many miles on his tires continues to defy all logic. The latest came on Sunday as LeBron shot 13-of-17 from the field and 9-of-10 from 3-point range to finish with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

With the regular season winding down, James has flipped the switch into playoff mode and his level of play has somehow gone to an even higher level. The Lakers are still looking to climb the standings and make a postseason run and they become very scary when LeBron plays like this.

But even though he remains one of the best players in the league, LeBron is obviously nearing the end of his career and after Sunday’s win, the Lakers superstar stated the obvious in that he doesn’t have many years left, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“Not very long. Not very long. I’m on the other side, obviously, of the hill. So I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know what or when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

This isn’t breaking news that a player who is 39 years old in his 21st NBA season is nearing the end of his career, but it still sounds weird to hear LeBron say that himself. The fact that he is still capable of these kinds of nights is simply mindblowing and the Lakers as a whole continue to benefit from his greatness.

When that final time comes is still unclear. The Lakers star has spoken about wanting to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA, but whether or not he declares for the NBA Draft this year and his prospects as an NBA player are still in question. But whenever LeBron does finally decide to hang it up, it will mark a massive shift in the NBA landscape.

Lakers’ LeBron James discusses how he’s improved his 3-point shot

One thing that has gone to the next level for LeBron James this season has been his 3-point shooting. He is on pace to shoot a career-high from deep this season and the Lakers star credited that to being able to be on the court more ahead of games this year.

LeBron pointed to his foot injury last season, noting that he was focused on just being available for games, but this year he can work more on his craft. He also added that the idea of opponents being OK with leaving him open for shots motivates him as well.

