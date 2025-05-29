Lakers News: LeBron James Didn’t Mind Anthony Edwards’ Physicality During First Round Series

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is no stranger to the NBA postseason and understands that the game is officiated differently with the stakes so high.

Playoff basketball is often defined by its physicality, something James discussed following the Lakers’ elimination in the first round. In the regular season, most hits and bumps are called for fouls but in the postseason officials tend to give players more leeway.

While most players are happy to play a more physical game, it often leads to disparities in terms of foul calls. For example, James was happy to play physically against the Minnesota Timberwolves but discussed how it felt like Anthony Edwards was able to get away with more than usual, via his “Mind the Game” podcast with Steven Nash:

“If that’s how we gonna play and that’s how we’re going to allow it to be played then I don’t mind it. I don’t mind it. Now, it needs to be that on both ends. It needs to be that on both ends. It was never explained to me, like I’m trying to run down the court and Ant is giving me the two-hand…I’m beyond five yards. If this was the NFL it would still be a penalty, I was beyond five yards in my route running. But it was fun. It was competitive. You definitely wondering what line are we crossing or is there not a line at all? Because you go through the lane a guy does like this and you do this and then…But we’re in the open court at half court and he’s doing like this or anybody doing that and they don’t call it. So it’s like where’s the line being drawn? But the physicality, we preached on it, it’s different. You know you’re not getting away with that at all. It’s zero percent chance you’re getting away with any of that in the regular season. In the playoffs, there’s a possible chance you can and let’s try it and see what happens.”

As James noted, Edwards often found himself guarding the Lakers star and as a smaller player seemed like he was granted more leeway with his hands. Edwards even noted during the series that he was trying to be a “pest” towards the 40-year-old knowing how big and strong he still is.

Regular season versus postseason physicality is worth a discussion given that it feels like the two are almost different games, but for now players like James understand it comes with the territory.

LeBron James likely to pick up player option for 2025-26 season

Following the loss to the Timberwolves, LeBron James was noncommittal about his playing future. However, early reports suggest James will play for at least one more season and now it’s likely that he’ll pick up his player option to return to the Lakers for the 2025-26 season.

