Lakers News: LeBron James Doesn’t See Himself Playing In 2028 Olympics

In the summer of 2024, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James led the charge for Team USA at the Olympics in Paris. LeBron was a flag bearer at the opening ceremonies and was named Olympic Basketball MVP in leading Team USA to a Gold Medal.

It was the third Olympic Gold Medal for James after also winning in 2008 and 2012 and the assumption is that this would be his final trip to the Olympics. Considering he would be going on 44 years old when the 2028 Olympics take place, it is reasonable to expect that, but LeBron has continually proven that he can defy all odds and possibilities about what he is capable of.

But even James himself doesn’t see that happening as the Lakers star spoke with Tony Maglio of The Hollywood Reporter and made it clear that he doesn’t expect to suit up for Team USA ever again:

“Nothing has changed. Where we at, man, 2025 right now? (Laughs) Nah, nothing has changed. I mean, if I had to look at it right now through a microscope, I would say that, me being able to support Team USA for the rest of my life — that’s for sure. But me actually going on and playing, I don’t see it happening. “I’ve given everything that I have, and I will always be appreciative and loyal and dedicated to Team USA and USA Basketball.”

At 40 years old, LeBron was just named to the All-NBA Second Team so he is clearly still one of the best basketball players in the world. Even with the natural decline he is sure to experience, James almost definitely could still be an effective basketball player in 2028 and help Team USA if he wanted to. And let’s not forget that those Olympics will take place in LeBron’s backyard in L.A.

But that is simply too much to ask of the Lakers star. In all likelihood, James will be retired from the NBA by the time those Olympics roll around and he has put in more than enough time to be able sit back and let the next generation of stars take over Team USA.

Lakers’ LeBron James being urged by kids to keep playing

Most expect LeBron James to retire from basketball very soon as he just finished his 22nd NBA season. Each offseason, the Lakers superstar evaluates everything before making a decision on whether to return and, of course, his family is a major factor in everything.

James made it clear that his family, and particularly his children, continually push him to keep playing, adding that having their support makes his decision much easier.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!