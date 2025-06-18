Lakers News: LeBron James’ Kids Urging Him To Continue Playing

LeBron James just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NBA and he showed he still has some gas left in the tank as he wound up being named to the All-NBA Second Team for his 2024-25 season performance.

James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 50-win season and the third seed in the Western Conference, accomplishments that were unprecedented for the 40-year-old. While the Lakers were quickly eliminated in the first round, it was hardly James’ fault as he was one of the best players in the series.

Following the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron teased that he hadn’t committed to returning for the 2025-26 season despite owning a player option. James has yet to confirm if he’s returning to play, but Los Angeles is operating as if the superstar will be back in purple and gold.

James still has some time before needing to make a decision, but he revealed that his kids have a clear preference for him, via ESPN and The Associated Press:

“They’re like, ‘Dad, continue on your dream. This is your dream. Continue on your focus. You’ve been here for us this whole time,'” he said. “When you have that type of support … it makes it a lot easier.”

LeBron is getting to live out his dream of playing with his son Bronny James on the Lakers and there’s an outside shot that he could see Bryce in the league as well. Bryce James is set to play college basketball at Arizona this coming year and will be draft eligible in 2026, so there’s a possibility all three James men will be in the NBA at the same time.

With how well LeBron is playing, he absolutely could play at least two more years at a high level before calling it a career. Los Angeles has the ability to keep James fresher throughout the regular season now that Luka Doncic is on the roster, so perhaps that can prolong his career as well.

LeBron hasn’t been shy letting people know that the end of his storied career is coming to an end, even agreeing to an Amazon ad that teased his potential retirement. Hopefully he sticks around longer because there’s been no one in league history like him.

LeBron James focused on getting knee to 100 percent before training camp

LeBron James was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain following the playoffs and he recently said his focus is getting his knee to 100 percent before Lakers training camp.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!