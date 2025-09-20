Lakers News: LeBron James Explains What Scoring 50,000 Career Points Means To Him

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the best passers in league history, yet he’s also somehow found a way to break almost every scoring record in the NBA.

James has always considered himself more of a playmaker, but his scoring numbers speak for themselves as he’s been able to hang with the best of them. LeBron sits atop the all-time scoring leaderboard after he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but this past season he also became the first player in NBA history to score over 50,000 regular season and playoff points combined.

It’s a testament to James’ talent, skills and longevity that made the accomplishment possible and it’s hard to imagine anyone else reaching those feats any time soon. James’ GOAT debate largely hinges on his career numbers and with another season in the tank he can continue to pile on the accomplishments.

When asked what it means to be the first player in history with over 50,000 career points, LeBron emphasized it was a sign of how much hard work he’s put into his career, via CBV GAME:

“I don’t think it’s about the record, I just think it’s a microcosm of my career, of my hard work and dedication to my craft, and my love for the game. I put so many hours into trying to be the greatest of what I can become and the best I can become. That moment is there is an indication of that, of hard work paying off. It’s always pretty cool when you can have those moments that show that the work does pay off.”

James is arguably the model of consistency and hard work as he is widely regarded as the best at keeping his mind and body in shape every season. The 40-year-old dedicates his offseasons to doing whatever it takes to be ready for another year, and teams like the Lakers have benefitted greatly from his dedication to his craft.

While James defines his success based on his children’s success, there’s no doubt he’s one of the most successful players ever and it’ll be exciting to see how much more he can accomplish this upcoming season.

Draymond Green explains why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan

LeBron James has dragged several teams to the NBA Finals and while his Finals record isn’t as sterling as Michael Jordan’s his path to get there was arguably harder. Draymond Green weighed in on the GOAT debate and said James is better than Jordan because he had to win with worse supporting casts and teammates.

