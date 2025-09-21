Lakers News: Luka Doncic Names Marcus Smart & Herb Jones As Toughest Defenders

The Los Angeles Lakers addressed their need for a perimeter defender when they signed Marcus Smart to a two-year contract after he was bought out by the Washington Wizards and cleared waivers.

Smart was limited by injuries over the past few seasons, but should still be a great addition to the Lakers due to his defensive prowess and leadership qualities.

Smart won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award during the 2021-22 NBA season, becoming the first guard to earn the honor in more than two decades. He is capable of guarding multiple positions and brings a competitive edge to the Lakers that they have been missing.

Luka Doncic has had some battles with the veteran guard and recently named Smart as one of the two toughest defenders he has ever faced in his career, along with Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans, via Jason Gay of The Wall Street Journal:

Basketball will come first. Doncic is eager to get to training camp. This summer he helped recruit the former Celtics defensive pest Marcus Smart, one of two players Doncic cites as the biggest headaches he’s faced (the other: New Orleans’s Herb Jones).

Doncic and Smart have long respected each other as opponents, so it’s no surprise that the Lakers star heavily recruited the 11-year veteran to L.A.

Smart should have a huge role either as a starter or off the bench for head coach JJ Redick as he’s a versatile defender who is comfortable guarding bigger guards and wings. Smart also does well holding his own against big men, getting underneath them and forcing them to catch farther out from the paint.

Aside from the obvious defensive upgrade, Smart is also a capable playmaker who can run an offense and find teammates open for good shots.

Considering the Lakers brought in Smart this offseason per Doncic’s request, it will be interesting to see if they find a way to acquire Jones from the Pelicans at some point in the future.

Luka Doncic hopes to learn some defensive tricks from Marcus Smart

Luka Doncic spent much of the offseason getting into better shape and believes that will translate to being more effective on defense. Doncic also thinks Smart’s presence will help him on that end.

“I think way better,” Doncic said. “Obviously we added Marcus, so he’s gonna teach me some things but obviously that’s gonna help a lot.”

