Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Compares Adou Thiero To OG Anunoby

On the second day of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office led by Rob Pelinka moved up from the 55th to the 36th pick via a pair of trades and selected Arkansas forward Adou Thiero. The Lakers have spoken about wanting to get more athletic on the perimeter and Thiero fits that bill as one of the best athletes in the entire draft.

Listed at 6’8″ and 220 pounds, Thiero has the physical build of someone who can guard multiple positions in the league and his athleticism will allow him to finish at the rim immediately. His shooting from distance needs to develop, but the tools are there for him to be an effective two-way player at the NBA level.

When looking at the type of player Thiero could ultimately turn into, one name that was brought up was New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby and in an interview on Spectrum SportsNet, Pelinka agreed with that comparison:

“Yeah, that’s a great name. Obviously OG is an incredible player that’s done so much in the league. I don’t want to put pressure on anyone to become someone else, but that archetype is definitely it. He’s got the 6’7″ frame, he’s incredibly explosive, I think he’s a developing shooter, he’s a lob catcher. I think on the other side of the ball, he’s gonna be an elite defender. He has all the tools there. JJ Redick and I actually hosted him in our building a couple weeks ago, took him to lunch and really got to know his character. That’s such an important part of the equation and he’s a great young man and hungry to get better and learn and grow and we feel like we have a great player development staff here. Super excited about all that.”

The comparison to Anunoby makes sense from a physical and athletic standpoint as well as the type of player Thiero can become. Anunoby is known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA today and the Lakers certainly hope that Thiero can grown into something similar on that end of the court.

Developing that 3-point shot will be crucial in Thiero’s growth on the offensive end as he shot just 28.4% in three collegiate seasons, but there is little doubt he will put in the necessary work to be the best player he can be.

Adou Thiero ready to do anything Lakers coach JJ Redick asks of him

If Adou Thiero is able to make an immediate impact for the Lakers it will likely be on the defensive end as a perimeter stopper. But whatever the case, the rookie is ready and willing to do anything Lakers coach JJ Redick asks him.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!