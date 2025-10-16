Lakers News: TravisMathew Unveils Austin Reaves Clothing Collection

Southern California-based lifestyle brand TravisMathew announced its first-ever collection with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, set to be released on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. PT.

The Austin Reaves Collection features a diverse apparel lineup that is meant to move effortlessly from the course to the court, a reflection of the Lakers’ star’s passions for golf and basketball.

The new collection includes polos, tees, bottoms, outerwear and headwear and serves as a reflection of Reaves’ personal style blended TravisMathew’s signature mix of premium fabrics, comfort and versatility.

“I’ve been part of the TravisMathew team as a Brand Ambassador for almost two years, and it’s been a great fit from the start,” says Reaves. “Partnering on this collection has been an awesome experience, especially getting to put my own touch on it. I’m excited for people to see the pieces and try them out for themselves.”

“Austin represents the blend of performance and lifestyle at the core of TravisMathew, shown through his success as a basketball player and passion for golf,” says Leif Sunderland, Chief Marketing Officer of TravisMathew. “Austin’s personal style brings a fresh energy to the collection, with player-driven styles that push our designs forward while staying true to our premium fabrics. It’s a versatile lineup made to move from course to courtside, and we’re excited for both TravisMathew customers and Austin’s fans to experience it.”

Since joining the Lakers, Reaves has been fortunate enough to use his on-court performance to land brand opportunities in the apparel and merchandising industry. Aside from his partnership with TravisMathew, Reaves also partners with Rigorer on his signature shoe line that just released the AR3s earlier this month.

Reaves’ love for both golf and basketball has been made apparent during his tenure in Los Angeles so far, but fans are certainly hoping for another strong year from the guard. Luka Doncic looks like he’s in MVP form, but the Lakers need Reaves to help buoy them during the early stretch of the 2025-26 season.

Playing in a market like L.A. presents athletes with marketing opportunities that they likely wouldn’t get elsewhere, but Reaves has earned the attention he’s been getting. The off-the-court benefits must not hurt for a person like Reaves, but the real goal is to win championships.

JJ Redick compares Austin Reaves to Jamal Crawford

Austin Reaves might not be the most athletic player on the floor, but he’s a crafty player who has a knack for drawing free throws. Head coach JJ Redick praised Reaves’ ability to generate points and compared him to his former teammate Jamal Crawford.

