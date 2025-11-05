Lakers News: Victor Wembanyama Believes Luka Doncic Is One Of Toughest Players To Scout

Despite battling a ton of injuries to start the season, including to superstar guard Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a very strong 6-2 start. But the Lakers are set to face perhaps their toughest test of the early season as they welcome in the San Antonio Spurs led by phenom Victor Wembanyama on Wednesday night.

The Spurs have gotten off to a 5-1 start themselves with Wembanyama seemingly taking the leap into true superstardom, averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a ridiculous 4.7 blocks so far this year. And the big man is looking forward to facing off against the Lakers, and Doncic specifically on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama recently spoke on this, noting that Doncic is one of the most difficult players to scout in the entire league while adding that he hopes facing off with the Lakers superstar will bring out the best in himself, via Spurs Nation:

“Hopefully the best. Luka is one of the hardest players to scout because he understands and masters the game more than almost anybody else. It’s always a great challenge. I don’t think I’ve ever won against him.”

One of the things that has always stood out about Wembanyama is his competitive nature and desire to dominate against the best. Despite being so young, he never backs down from the tough matchups and always seems to rise to the occasion in the bigger moments, something Luka has been known for throughout his career as well.

Both the Spurs and the Lakers have their international phenoms to build around and both seem very likely to be in the thick of the MVP race this season provided they aren’t hampered by injuries and their respective teams maintain their current pace.

If things continue down this path, this game between the Lakers and Spurs could be a potential playoff preview and two of the biggest international superstars in the game today could face off under even brighter lights.

Lakers coach JJ Redick discusses the trait Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves share

Luka Doncic, along with Austin Reaves, have carried the Lakers offensively so far this season and it has become very apparent that the duo are building serious chemistry together. Head coach JJ Redick spoke on the duo, feeling that they realized that they share a common trait within their personalities that has allowed them to grow together just by being their normal selves around each other.

