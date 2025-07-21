Lakers Rumors: Dalton Knecht Trade Stock Has Fallen

After an up-and-down rookie season, Dalton Knecht was among the notable players included on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster for the 2025 NBA Summer League.

The 24-year-old struggled at the California Classic before bouncing back with a 25-point performance in the finale. He later had more mixed results when the Lakers played out the rest of their schedule in Las Vegas.

In three games in the Las Vegas Summer League, Knecht averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists but only shot 27.9% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range. While Summer League isn’t the end-all, be-all, there certainly were higher expectations for the second-year guard.

And as a result, during a recent episode of his podcast, Lakers insider Jovan Buha reported that Knecht’s stock has fallen and teams would no longer be willing to offer a first-round pick in a potential trade:

“Summer League has not helped Knecht’s stock, and I don’t think at this point he is valued as a first-round pick, in terms of an asset valuation. That was what I heard in Vegas from talking to multiple people, non-Lakers people, just gauging what would you give for Dalton Knecht? Or if the Lakers are putting Dalton Knecht in a trade, what is he worth? And the feedback I got was, no longer worth a first-round valuation.”

While other teams may have soured on Knecht, the Lakers are still high on the talented forward as he enters his second NBA season.

Knecht showed flashes of being an elite shooter during his rookie campaign, but will need to improve defensively in order to get consistent playing time under head coach JJ Redick.

Knecht seems motivated to take a leap as he has done three-a-day workouts since the end of the 2024-25 season. But whether the former Tennessee Volunteer stays with the Lakers remains to be seen.

L.A. nearly traded Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline last season before the deal was rescinded. It was also reported that the Miami Heat would want Knecht in any potential trade for Andrew Wiggins, but the Lakers do not seem motivated to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick at this time.

Dalton Knecht details offseason conversations with JJ Redick

Dalton Knecht revealed that he has met with Lakers head coach JJ Reddick multiple times this offseason, with conversations centering around how he can improve in Year 2.

Knecht’s continued development will be one of the biggest storylines for the Lakers as they look ahead to the 2025-26 NBA season.

