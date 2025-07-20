Lakers Rumors: Marcus Smart Received Interest From Suns & Bucks In Free Agency

When it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were still looking to shore up their point of attack defense, they were immediately linked to Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart.

Smart became a popular buyout candidate this offseason after the Wizards added several backcourt players, and the two sides agreed to part ways. Los Angeles previously scored big in the buyout market when they signed Deandre Ayton, and they managed to add another impact player in Smart after it was reported he intends to sign a two-year, $11 million deal after clearing waivers.

Although he has dealt with injuries the past few seasons, Smart is a great signing for the Lakers as he slots in as their best perimeter and overall defender. Smart only has the ability to run the offense, so head coach JJ Redick will have far more versatility on both ends of the floor.

When Smart’s buyout became official, several teams were in the mix but the veteran guard reportedly chose the Lakers over the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

The Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks seriously pursued Smart, who received permission to speak to teams along with his agent, Jason Glushon, and had positive conversations with personnel from all three teams, sources said. After losing Dorian Finney-Smith, a point-of-attack wing defender was a major position of need for the Lakers.

Phoenix and Milwaukee are going to be competitive teams this upcoming season despite parting ways with Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard, respectively, so it makes sense they would target someone like Smart. Like the Lakers, the Suns and Bucks were also limited in terms of cap space and had few avenues to land a player as good as Smart in the open market.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, their crucial need for a player like Smart made them the more attractive landing spot as he is guaranteed a large role and minutes. Smart has to prove he’s healthy, but if he is then the Lakers may have landed one of the best deals of free agency.

Marcus Smart contract details

The Lakers reportedly signed Marcus Smart to a two-year deal worth $11 million using the full bi-annual exception. The deal also includes a player option for the 2026-27 season.

In order for Los Angeles to use the full BAE, they will need to clear more cap space under the first apron. The team waived Shake Milton but will also either need to waive Jordan Goodwin or make a consolidation trade where they bring back less salary.

