Lakers Rumors: Mavericks Ownership Unhappy With Luka Doncic Overwatch Billboard In Dallas

The story of the 2024-25 season was the blockbuster trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers that sent Luka Doncic to the purple and gold.

Doncic emphasized that he wanted to play for Dallas his entire career, but concerns over his diet and conditioning prompted them to inexplicably trade him to Los Angeles. Doncic returned from injury to lead the Lakers to the playoffs, though they flamed out in five games.

However, Doncic has put all of the drama with the Mavericks behind him and is focused on winning championships with his new team. However, Doncic also finds time to wind down from basketball by playing video games and he’s earned a reputation for how much he enjoys the popular title Overwatch.

Doncic and Overwatch recently announced their collaboration for Season 18 of the game and part of the marketing campaign involves billboards of the Lakers star in his exclusive in-game skin. The billboard locations include Dallas and the Mavericks were reportedly not happy with one of them being close to American Airlines Center, via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune:

The Luka Doncic Overwatch signage in Dallas wasn’t without controversy from the Mavericks side apparently. According to sources, Mavericks ownership made them move the original location of the billboard. They felt that it was too close to the arena. They weren’t happy. pic.twitter.com/hn3Boai39S — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 27, 2025

Dallas management and ownership weren’t afraid to bash Doncic after trading him, and this seems like the latest slight hurled toward the Slovenian guard. While Doncic has done well to avoid talking about the situation, it appears there are still some hard feelings if a billboard is causing a nuisance.

Mavericks fans have continued to criticize and bemoan the move and rightfully so because superstars like Doncic don’t come around very often. The timing of the move was also puzzling as Dallas traded him while he was still recovering from injury, making his value as low as it possibly could be for a player of that caliber.

Given how things ended between the two sides, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Overwatch signage taken down soon, though that should just give Doncic even more fuel to go at his former team in the regular season.

Mark Cuban admits he let people down with Luka Doncic trade

Mark Cuban gave up majority ownership of the Mavericks years ago, though he likely regrets it after seeing how the franchise treated Luka Doncic. Cuban went so far as to admit that he let people down regarding the Doncic trade to the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!