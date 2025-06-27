Lakers Rumors: RJ Davis, Augustas Marčiulionis, Arthur Kaluma Sign Exhibit 10 Contracts

The 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to add some talent to the organization on Day 2, trading up twice and landing Arkansas wing Adou Thiero with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round.

They then went to work on the undrafted free agent market, inking a two-way contract with forward Eric Dixon, who led all of NCAA in scoring last season. He joins Trey Jemison on a two-way deal with L.A.

As the Lakers look to fill out their Summer League roster, they have added a few undrafted free agents on Exhibit 10 contracts in RJ Davis, Augustas Marčiulionis and Arthur Kaluma, according to various reports:

The Lakers signed former UNC guard RJ Davis to an Exhibit 10 deal, sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 27, 2025

NEWS: Saint Mary's PG Augustas Marčiulionis will agree to an Exhibit 10 deal with the LA Lakers, a source told ESPN. The two-time WCC player of the year missed the pre-draft process with a foot injury but will be healthy in late July. Son of hall of famer Šarūnas Marčiulionis. pic.twitter.com/Mrk0FrIeW0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 27, 2025

Texas F Arthur Kaluma is signing an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers, league source tells @TheAthletic. Four-year double-digit scorer in college — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 27, 2025

Davis played five years at North Carolina and was an All-American in 2023-24. In 175 career games with the Tar Heels, the 6’0″ point guard averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Marčiulionis is a 6’4″ guard that played four years at St. Mary’s and improved each season. In 35 games his senior year, the Lithuania native put up 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game on 44.6% shooting and 34.7% from 3.

Kaluma is another college senior that spent two years at Creighton and one year at Kansas State before finishing up at Texas. He brings some size to the table at 6’7″ and 220 pounds, as well as some versatility after averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 19 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in his final collegiate season with the Longhorns.

The Lakers will likely continue to add more players to their Summer League roster, which could also potentially include Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, although the latter is not yet confirmed.

Everyone knows the Lakers have a need at the center position heading into free agency, and Rob Pelinka will shift his focus to that now that the draft is over.

“Coming off the draft, we’ll be digging deep in meetings upstairs just prepping for free agency. As I said at the end of the year, we know one of the things we have to address is the center position and that’s clearly gonna be one of our focuses as we begin the free agency period. And that’s right around the corner, so we’re just looking forward to putting in the hard work and making sure we take care of all the needs on the roster to give JJ the tools he needs for this team to be great next season.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!