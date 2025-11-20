Lakers Rumors: Stephen Curry Has Been Working Out In Kobe Bryant Shoes Since Split From Under Armour

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is truly one of the greatest and most influential players of this generation. Even though some of his biggest performances have come against the Los Angeles Lakers, there is no denying what he has meant to the game of basketball and his name will go down alongside the other all-time greats such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Unlike most of the other greats of this generation, however, Curry has not been part of the Nike family. While he began his career under the mega-brand, he would choose to leave them and join Under Armour, becoming the face of that company. But after 13 years, Curry has now chosen to leave Under Armour and continue with his Curry Brand independently.

This means that Curry is now free to wear whatever shoes he wants right now and, like many other players, he seems to be partial to the shoes of Kobe Bryant. According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Curry has reportedly been working out in the Lakers’ legend shoes, and was seen sporting them during his recent pregame warmup in San Antonio:

On Friday in San Antonio, in his first arena appearance since the split with Under Armour was announced, Curry wore black and white Nike sneakers during pregame warmups. The sneakers were the Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita edition. Curry has been privately working out in Kobe sneakers recently, sources said.

The Kobe 6 shoes have long been among the most popular shoes to wear in-game for NBA players so Curry wearing those for his pregame warmup isn’t much of a surprise. While he did switch to his own shoes for the actual game, Curry did reveal that he wanted to wear those Kobe shoes as a way to honor the Lakers icon and what he meant to the game of basketball.

Whether Curry begins working with Nike again is unknown, but he has made it clear that his mission when creating the Curry Brand five years ago remains unchanged. He is still wearing his own signature shoes during games for now, but many will be paying attention to what is on his feet going forward.

