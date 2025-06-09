Lakers Trade Rumors: Jazz Center Walker Kessler Could Be Available This Offseason

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a center this offseason and have been eyeing an upgrade at the position for a couple of years now. One name that has been linked to the franchise in the past is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

In just three seasons, the big man has already proven himself to be one of the best rim protectors in the NBA, finishing second in the league with 2.4 blocks per game and fifth with 12.2 rebounds per game. Now as the offseason approaches, the rumblings around a potential Kessler trade are beginning to pick up again.

According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz could be very active in trade talks this summer and those discussions could include the longtime Lakers trade target in Kessler:

Numerous league sources have indicated that they believe the Jazz are going to be active over the next several weeks. Many expect that the Jazz are willing to hear offers that would include draft picks in the 2025 draft as well as players on the Jazz’s current roster. Obvious candidates for trade would be John Collins, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson, who are all on expiring deals as of the 2025-26 season, but league sources have said that they expect for conversations to include Walker Kessler (who is extension eligible) and Lauri Markkanen.

This would seem to indicate that Kessler isn’t necessarily someone the Jazz are looking to deal away, but are willing to listen to the right offers. But that would also mean that the Lakers would have to offer a deal that would blow the Jazz’s mind in order for them to seriously consider it.

Kessler is one of the best young bigs in the NBA and the Lakers targeting him makes a lot of sense if the Jazz are willing to listen to offers. The Lakers do have some recent history with the Jazz and making trades, so working with them again could continue to yield some positive results.

The Lakers’ best offer would likely include Dalton Knecht, their 2031 first, future swaps and potentially even lifting the protection on the 2027 first they already owe the Jazz. It remains to be seen if that’s enough, but it’s worth a phone call given how perfectly Kessler would fit with Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

Rockets trying to keep Lakers free agency target Steven Adams

Another potential center target for the Lakers this offseason is veteran Steven Adams, who is coming off a resurgent year for the Houston Rockets. Adams is expected to draw interest from a number of teams in free agency this summer, including the Lakers, but the Rockets aren’t keen on losing him.

A recent report noted that working out a deal to retain Adams is arguably the Rockets’ top priority this offseason and the team believes he wants to remain in Houston and will continue to speak to his representatives about a possible extension.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!