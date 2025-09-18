Lakers Video: Behind-The-Scenes Of Making Of LeBron James’ New Shoes With Nike

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is set to enter his 23rd NBA season, so it only makes sense that he is also preparing to launch his 23rd signature sneaker with Nike. The LeBron XXIII signature collection has already been revealed after being teased with a “Forever King” commercial.

Along with the shoes, Nike will also be releasing a Forever King line, which has elevated sportswear offerings alongside premium jerseys and shorts from throughout James’ career. But with this being LeBron’s 23rd signature sneaker, not to mention the fact that he has worn the number 23 throughout the majority of his career, the Lakers superstar was very involved in the creation of this shoe.

In fact, Nike Basketball released a video of two of their shoe designers discussing exactly how James pushed the design team in the making of the shoe as well as how they came to settle on the Forever King design:

Built to stay one step ahead. See how LeBron James pushed Nike Footwear Designers to explore uncharted territories with the LeBron XXIII. pic.twitter.com/RU8x6IAQ5o — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) September 18, 2025

LeBron has certainly been known to break out that Forever King celebration when needed, so using that as inspiration for the design of the shoe makes a ton of sense from Nike’s part. The shoe will also have 23 colorways, which will tell 23 unique stories.

The designers knew from the beginning that this 23rd signature sneaker for LeBron had to be something epic that had never been done before and the Lakers superstar was going to push for this and they have delivered. For the first time, the shoe features a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, which will pair with a new Crown Containment System to help James, and the athletes who follow in his footsteps.

The LeBron XXIII will become available in the Uncharted launch colorway in China beginning Sept. 25 before launching globally at Nike.com and select retail locations Oct. 3.

Lakers’ LeBron James emphasizes ‘age is just a number’

LeBron James will be turning 41 years old this season and has somehow continued to be one of the best players in the NBA today. The Lakers superstar is completely shattering all expectations for a player at this stage of their career and he recently spoke about his age not mattering as he noted that ‘age is just a number’ and that he feels energetic every time he’s on the court.

