Lakers News: Nike Unveils LeBron XXIII Signature Collection

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering a historic 23rd NBA season. He will become the first player in league history to play in 23 campaigns, and with that comes new and iconic footwear with some memorable ads in partnership with Nike.

LeBron and Nike have teased the release of the LeBron XXIII Signature collection on several occasions now, with a Forever King commercial and leaked photos. But on Wednesday, the collection was officially unveiled.

“The LeBron XXIII reflects the deep partnership I have with Nike, pushing the limits of design and innovation to create a new signature shoe that powers my game and tells the story of my career,” says LeBron James. “Over two decades later, we’re still going strong, inspiring the next generation with a shoe that’s made for greatness.”

Beyond just the shoe that will have 23 colorways to tell 23 unique stories, via the Nike press release, the collection also includes the Forever King apparel collection, which has elevated sportswear offerings alongside premium jerseys and shorts from throughout LeBron’s career.

But the shoe is the real seller, as for the first time, it features a full-length ZoomX drop-in midsole, which pairs with a new Crown Containment System to help LeBron, and the athletes who follow in his footsteps.

“One of the things that’s so powerful about the LeBron XXIII is that the foot engages directly with our ZoomX foam, enabling an unmatched level of connectivity and court feel,” says Ross Klein, Senior Director, Men’s Basketball Footwear Product Design. “There’s nothing that beats ZoomX: The energy return, the responsiveness, the weight, the sensation — it hits every level of what athletes love.”

The LeBron XXIII will become available in the Uncharted launch colorway in China beginning Sept. 25 before launching globally at nike.com and select retail locations Oct. 3.

Mark Cuban compares LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The NBA GOAT debate typically comes down to LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and for good reason as both players dominated their respective eras.

Jordan arguably has the highest peak of any player in league history, leading the Bulls to two separate “three-peats” for a total of six championships. In fact, Jordan’s flawless Finals record is often cited as a reason why he has a leg up on James, who has lost several Finals appearances during his career.

However, LeBron has the benefit of longevity as he’s been one of the best players in the NBA this late into his career. James is set to embark on a record 23rd season and is in line to break several more records and reach more milestones during the 2025-26 season.

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has gotten a chance to watch both players in their primes and had trouble comparing the two due to the differences in their personalities and skillsets.

