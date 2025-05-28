Lakers Video: Dalton Knecht Shares Highlights From Rookie Season

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Dalton Knecht had a rookie season unlike anyone else in the entire NBA. Knecht began as one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year, and had some big moments and performances in the beginning of the season.

As is the case with most rookies though, Knecht also had his struggles and would be in and out of the rotation before suddenly being traded to the Charlotte Hornets before the trade deadline. Of course, that deal for big man Mark Williams would be rescinded and Knecht would then return to the Lakers and, despite the awkwardness of the situation, would re-settle in with the team and have some more big performances later in the year.

While it may not have been quite as good of a rookie year as some would have hoped, Knecht still showed a lot of promise and potential and the guard recently took to Instagram to share a video highlighting his first NBA season:

Overall, Knecht appeared in 78 games for the Lakers, averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range. He ranked third amongst all rookies in 3-pointers made and third in 3-point percentage with at least 150 attempts. He had 32 games scoring in double-figures and really shined when put into the starting lineup as he averaged 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds on 39.5% shooting from deep in 16 games as a starter.

There are certainly some areas for room for improvement for Knecht, particularly on the defensive end where he is often targeted when on the floor. Also becoming a better passer and playmaker would greatly benefit himself and the Lakers overall, but his work ethic is top notch and there is no denying he will put in all of the necessary work to see great improvements in his second season.

Knecht’s natural ability to shoot and score the ball can not be denied and he remains a potentially valuable piece of this team moving forward and plenty of eyes will be on his development and the improvements he makes to his game this offseason.

Lakers’ Dalton Knecht wants to improve all-around game this summer

Dalton Knecht also knows he needs to make some improvements this offseason and the Lakers guard doesn’t have any particular area he is focusing on. Instead Knecht wants to improve his all-around game this summer and be prepared for any role the Lakers have for him next season.

“Obviously I gotta get better all around, try to be an overall better basketball player,” Knecht said during his Lakers exit interview. “Just trying to adjust in my role and do whatever the team asks for to get ready for the summer.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!