Lakers Video: Getting To Know New Signing Jake LaRavia

There has been a lot of attention being paid to the Los Angeles Lakers’ signing of center Deandre Ayton, as well as the team’s recent agreement on a two-year deal with former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. But the move that has gone a bit more under the radar was the team bringing in Jake LaRavia.

Obviously LaRavia doesn’t have the name value of the Lakers’ other offseason additions and hasn’t had the chance yet to shine on the biggest stages as Ayton and Smart have. But what LaRavia brings to the table on both ends of the court is very much needed and he could find himself with an important role on this team.

But as he has only been in the NBA for three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, there isn’t too much known about LaRavia, which is why the Lakers released a video on their official Instagram page for everyone to get to know their new wing and what he’s about both on and off the court:

One thing that was made clear is that LaRavia loves “The Office,” which most would be in agreement with as it is widely viewed as one of the greatest comedy shows in the history of television. LaRavia also revealed that he has been a big basketball card collector since he was a kid and that is sure to continue now with the Lakers as LeBron James and Luka Doncic cards are gonna be worth a bit more.

It is also interesting that the one word LaRavia used to describe his game was “tough.” LaRavia has spoken about defense being his calling card and what he wants to bring to this Lakers team. His shooting has come along as well and his ability to knock down open 3-pointers will go a long way in helping to carve out a rotation spot, but his toughness on the defensive end is what will make him stand out in the purple and gold.

Jake LaRavia excited to reunite with Marcus Smart on Lakers

The addition of Marcus Smart brings a familiar face for Jake LaRavia to the Lakers as the two previously teamed together in Memphis. And LaRaVia is happy to team with him again.

“I was excited because obviously I’ve played with him before and think he will be a good fit with what we got going on,” LaRavia told Lakers Nation.

He also discussed what Smart will bring to the Lakers.

“I mean, it’s not much to say, he’s Marcus Smart,” LaRavia said. “He’s got a résumé, everyone knows what he brings to the table. He’s a dawg, he brings energy, makes unselfish plays, and is a very vocal leader.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!