Lakers Video: LeBron James Featured In Nike ‘Just Do It’ Relaunch Ad

Nike has long been one of the biggest brands in all of sports, having sponsorships with legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods and Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s not to mention their sponsorships with current athletes such as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, tennis star Naomi Osaka, WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Over the years, Nike has been known for numerous iconic ads and slogans with perhaps the most popular being ‘Just Do It.’ Recently, Nike had gone away from that slogan, but the company now is looking to bring it back and they re-launched it in a major way.

Nike recently dropped a commercial re-launching their ‘Just Do It’ campaign with the ad featuring James and Clark, as well as Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, while being narrated by hip-hop superstar Tyler, The Creator:

The ad is extremely well done and focuses on being willing to take chances and risks despite there being so many reasons not to risk it. It can be very easy for many to just play it safe and stay where they’re at, especially when there is so much to be lost in taking certain chances, but in the end, the true greats are willing to risk it.

James is one of many athletes featured in the ad which spans numerous sports including basketball, football, baseball, track & field and even some extreme sports like skateboarding and rock climbing.

LeBron is arguably the biggest current athlete signed to Nike today and the partnership between the two has continued to flourish. They even recently unveiled a new pair of LeBron Nike 23 shoes to celebrate the Lakers superstar reaching 40,000 career points, not to mention a new ad known as ‘Forever King’ to announce his new shoes.

Lakers’ LeBron James offers words of encouragement to Caitlin Clark

Like LeBron James, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was also featured in this new ‘Just Do It’ ad, but unfortunately for the Indiana Fever point guard, her second WNBA season was cut short due to injury. Clark has been dealing with a groin issue for a couple months and recently announced that she will not return this year.

Upon the announcement, LeBron would take to social media as the Lakers star gave words of encouragement to Clark, believing this will simply lead to a great comeback for her next season.

