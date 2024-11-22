Magic Vs. Lakers Preview: City Edition Debut & Looking To Extend Win Streak To 7 Games

The Los Angeles Lakers look to extend their six-game win streak to seven games on Thursday night, hosting a very feisty Orlando Magic team.

In this game, the Lakers will debut their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms and home court.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Dalton Knecht have all been on fire recently, but it will be a tough task to keep that up against the Magic, who have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Of course the Magic remain without their All-Star Paolo Banchero due to a torn oblique, but they have remained afloat thanks to their defense. During their recent six-game win streak they held each of their opponents under 100 points and even in their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, they allowed just 104. However, they are also without former Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, one of their better perimeter defenders and shooters, due to personal reasons.

The Lakers have thrived on the offensive end, scoring at least 116 points in five of their last six games. Of course Knecht has been a major catalyst in that, having career-high scoring nights in back-to-back games. He has added another dimension to this starting lineup in the absence of Rui Hachimura, who remains out with an ankle sprain, giving Davis and LeBron more room to work in the paint.

That battle in the paint is one to watch as the Magic allow the fewest points in the paint and second-chance points in the entire NBA. However, the Clippers were able to take advantage on the offensive glass against them with Ivica Zubac grabbing eight offensive rebounds on his own, so Davis could potentially pose a similar problem inside if he is aggressive on the glass.

The Lakers should also hold a big advantage from 3-point range as the Magic are the worst in the league percentage-wise from deep. Knecht, LeBron and Austin Reaves have all been great and if they can create a big gap there it could create some distance.

But L.A. also needs to get more from their bench. Orlando not only has one of the best scoring benches in the NBA, but they absolutely wreak havoc defensively, led by Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black. A big game from D’Angelo Russell or Gabe Vincent would be massive for the Lakers as Reaves could struggle while being hounded by Jalen Suggs all night.

Even without Banchero, the Magic still are extremely dangerous thanks to some excellent all-around play from Franz Wagner and that lockdown defense. On the second night of a back-to-back, perhaps they could be a little tired which should allow for the Lakers to impose their will if they are locked in from the beginning. But if the Lakers aren’t focused, this Magic team will make life hell all night long and are more than capable of taking a win by simply out-working and out-hustling the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers (10-4) vs. Orlando Magic (9-7)

7:30 p.m. PT Thursday, November 21, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Dalton Knecht

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Christian Koloko

Projected Magic Starting Lineup:

PG: Jalen Suggs

SG: Gary Harris

SF: Franz Wagner

PF: Tristan da Silva

C: Goga Bitadze

Key Reserves: Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Mo Wagner, Jett Howard

