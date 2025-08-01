Rams Star Puka Nacua Discusses Love For Lakers & LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is beloved across the sports world and has generated fans from celebrities to athletes alike.

For example, Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua is a huge fan of James and has attended multiple Lakers games since being drafted in 2023. James took notice of Nacua last year when he welcomed him and Cooper Kupp back when they suited up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nacua grew up rooting for James and now gets to play in the same city as him. At a recent training camp practice, he talked about how he’s still shocked he gets to see the Lakers and James up close, via ESPN LA:

“It is pretty surreal. My mom especially she grew up out here in Southern California, so when I tell her I go to a Laker game she’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it!’ I’m sitting next to Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis and I’m like this is surreal. I’ve sat court side a couple times and I’m like, ‘Man, I can steal LeBron James’ arm sleeve if I really wanted to.’

Nacua also noted how he feels being able to watch James and wear jerseys to home games:

“It is pretty cool. I think of a basketball fan that I’ve grown up watching especially a LeBron James fan, so when I see them and I get to wear a purple and gold jersey to the game I feel pretty cool.”

Nacua would go on to recount the one time he met James and how nervous he was to get their handshake right:

“I’ve had one dap up and I think it was the greatest dap up of my life. I’ve never been so stressed. I’m like I gotta perfectly cup the hand. It wasn’t like the dap up when you go like this and it’s just like this, it was like this and we embraced each other. He was like, ‘Man, keep doing your thing, young buck.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, yes this is what I needed. This means something to me.’ I don’t think I went to bed that night, I’m pretty sure I stayed up for like eight extra hours for no reason.”

Nacua is well-known for his childlike personality and it’s clear how much he loves the Lakers and James. Hopefully, the Rams receiver is in attendance for more games this upcoming season as his presence is always welcomed.

Rich Pau addresses LeBron James trade rumors

There were murmurs that the Lakers might want to part ways with LeBron James, but his agent Rich Paul publicly said his client has a no-trade clause to try and shut down any more rumors.

