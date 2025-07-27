Rob Pelinka Expects Marcus Smart To Be ‘Key Leadership Voice’ For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have made any resources this offseason, but they still managed to sign impact players like Marcus Smart in free agency.

Smart was bought out by the Washington Wizards, clearing the way for him to sign a two-year contract with the Lakers. Los Angeles desperately needed another perimeter defender, especially after letting Dorian Finney-Smith walk in free agency, and Smart fits the bill. When healthy, he is one of the best defenders in the league, though his availability is an open question mark.

So far, Smart seems confident in his health as he said his body is feeling close to the high 90s when it comes to a percentage. Having the veteran on the floor would be a massive boost for the Lakers given the lack of true shutdown defenders on the roster.

President of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka spoke about adding Smart after the signing was made official and emphasized both the on and off court benefits of having him around.

“Adding a player like Marcus Smart to our roster allows us to compete at the highest level,” Pelinka said in a statement. “Marcus epitomizes what it means to prioritize winning above all else – whether that’s making huge plays on the defensive end or hitting critical shots in key moments of the most intense games. He knows and understands playoff winning and will be a key leadership voice in our group. Surrounding our stars with two-way players like Marcus is critical to our overall vision of how we want to play and win next season. This is an exciting player acquisition, for sure.”

As Pelinka noted, Smart has extensive playoff experience and has played well in some of the biggest games on the grandest stages. With a roster built around Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, having players like Smart can go a long way in swinging a series.

Los Angeles needs players who aren’t afraid when the lights shine brightest, but by all accounts Smart is built for the moment and it’ll be exciting to see how his acquisition pans out. And as Pelinka stated, having another veteran leadership presence in the locker room is an added bonus.

Marcus Smart reveals message from first conversation with JJ Redick

Head coach JJ Redick has been a fan of Marcus Smart for a long time, dating back to his playing days. Smart revealed he has already spoken to Redick and revealed that his new head coach told him just to be himself.

