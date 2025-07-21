WATCH: Lakers Star LeBron James Appears In Tyler, The Creator Music Video

LeBron James has been in the headlines this past month as he and the Los Angeles Lakers seem to finally be settling into their new realities.

James made a strong statement earlier in the offseason when he opted into his player option for the 2025-26 season, saying he understands the Lakers are building toward the future with Luka Doncic but that he himself is still looking to win championships. The two sides seemed to be in an uncomfortable position, though James seemingly put some concerns to bed when he was seen dapping up several members of the organization at recent appearance at Las Vegas Summer League.

While it seems like LeBron and the franchise are in a better spot, there are still some questions as to whether or not the team did enough to compete in the Western Conference. James proved he is still one of the best players in the league, but being another year older could mean he starts to show more signs of slowing down.

As we head toward the dog days of the NBA calendar, James is keeping busy as he and Maverick Carter recently made cameos in Tyler, the Creator’s new music video for his single “STOP PLAYING WITH ME,” via Tyler, the Creator’s personal X account:

STOP PLAYING WITH ME pic.twitter.com/hO1ZVDd371 — T (@tylerthecreator) July 21, 2025

In the music video, James and Carter are seen standing and posing alongside Tyler in several shots. Later on in the video, James and Carter dance a bit to the song and dap each other up. The music video also features a cameo from The Clipse, who recently released a new album title “Let God Sort Em Out.”

James previously teased he was connected to Tyler’s new album when he posted his excitement for the release, and after seeing the video it’s easy to see why. LeBron seems to be taking some exception to criticism about his ability to carry a team to a championship, so the lyrics of the song fit his apparent mood.

James makes calculated appearances and posts, so it’s easy to make another connection to this cameo and his feelings.

LeBron James may be near the end of his career, but he remains a true difference maker in the playoffs. In fact, four teams reportedly contacted Rich Paul with interest in trading for James, though those requests were immediately shut down.

