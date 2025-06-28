Julian Reese, Ty Johnson & Ethan Taylor Added To Lakers’ Summer League Roster

The 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone, which means the start of Summer League is just around the corner for the Los Angeles Lakers.

As usual, the Lakers will be playing in both the California Classic and Las Vegas this summer. They are expected to be led by Bronny James and second-round draft pick Adou Thiero as the roster begins to take shape.

The Lakers were also able to add the NCAA’s leading scorer from last season Eric Dixon on a two-way contract, as well as RJ Davis, Augustus Marčiulionis and Arthur Kaluma on Exhibit 10 deals.

According to various reports, Julian Reese, Ty Johnson and Ethan Taylor will also be suiting up for L.A. during Summer League:

Congrats to @Reese10Julian on signing with the Lakers! pic.twitter.com/gsy0ee5zR6 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) June 27, 2025

Air Force’s Ethan Taylor will join the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League, I’m told. The 6’5” guard averaged 13.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL while shooting 38.4% on 8 threes per game en route to 3rd Team All-MWC honors. Seeking to become Air Force’s first NBA player. pic.twitter.com/jw7fpcn69T — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 27, 2025

Reese, who is the younger brother of WNBA star Angel Reese, played four seasons at Maryland and averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in 36 games during his senior year. Given the Lakers’ lack of frontcourt depth, there could be a path to a roster spot or two-way deal if the 6’9″ forward impresses this summer.

Johnson is another four-year college player that spent one season at Loyola Chicago before three at UC Davis. The guard is coming off an exceptional season in which he averaged 21.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals despite shooting just 28.3% from 3-point range.

Taylor also brings some experience to the table after playing four years at Air Force. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting an impressive 38.4% from deep on eight attempts per game last season.

The Lakers still have an open two-way slot, so perhaps one of these guys will earn it during Summer League if they don’t give it out beforehand.

Cooper Flagg to play point guard against Lakers in Summer League

The Lakers will open up the Las Vegas Summer League against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, and head coach Jason Kidd has already revealed that the top pick in the 2025 draft will get reps at point guard, which will be a tough test for L.A. right out of the gates.

