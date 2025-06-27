Lakers 2025 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

With the 2025 NBA Draft all finished, the time for Summer League is coming up fast for the Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the NBA. Of course, all 30 NBA teams will take part in the Las Vegas Summer League and, as usual, the Lakers will also play in the California Classic at Chase Center beforehand.

Once they get to Las Vegas though, the Lakers will be in some premier matchups as the league has released the entire schedule.

The first matchup is undoubtedly the biggest as the Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks and first overall pick Cooper Flagg on July 10. The history between these two teams with the Luka Doncic trade in February was already enough to add some extra excitement, but it also serves as the first contest for the highly-touted prospect against the league’s premier franchise.

The Lakers’ second game will take place on July 12 against the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by a pair of rivalry games. First will be a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 14, followed by their final scheduled game against the always-hated Boston Celtics on July 17.

At the conclusion, the top four teams will vie for the Las Vegas Summer League Championship with semi-finals on July 19 and the Championship on July 20. Every other team will participate in a consolation game on either of those dates.

This year’s summer league team will be highlighted by Bronny James. The son of LeBron was under an intense microscope throughout his rookie season but showed some serious growth by the end of the season and will look to turn some heads in Vegas and show off his continued progression.

The team will also feature this year’s lone draft pick, Adou Thiero from Arkansas. A hyper-athletic wing who thrives on defense, Thiero will give Lakers fans a glimpse of what he could bring to the team on both ends of the court and everyone could be in for some major highlights. He will surely be guarding Flagg in the first game, which will be a fun matchup to track.

Additionally, the Lakers signed big man Eric Dixon to a two-way contract. The big-bodied center led the NCAA in scoring last season at Villanova and is a stretch-5 who knocked down over 40% from deep. The Lakers also signed UNC guard RJ Davis, Saint Mary’s guard Augustus Marčiulionis and Texas forward Arthur Kaluma to Exhibit 10 deals, so all three are expected to be on the roster as well although Marčiulionis may not be able to play due to an injury.

Lakers 2025 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

July 10: vs. Mavericks at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN

July 12: vs. Pelicans at 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2

July 14: vs. Clippers at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV

July 17: vs. Celtics at 6 p.m. PT on ESPN

July 19-20: TBD

