Lakers Injury Update: Maxi Kleber Cleared & Hopes To Play In Preseason Finale

This preseason has been less than ideal for the Los Angeles Lakers as a number of key players have been in and out of the lineup due to injury.

Considering the Lakers added some new pieces this offseason, they are in the process of building chemistry and a lack of games reps has hindered that process.

One player who has yet to take the court is Maxi Kleber. After being acquired by the Lakers in the Luka Doncic trade, he missed all but one game to finish last season due to a foot injury.

Kleber reported to training camp completely healthy and ready to go, although that was short-lived as he suffered a quad injury during the Lakers’ first practice.

The injury wasn’t serious, but it kept Kleber out of the team’s first five preseason games. The last chance for him to get on the court before Opening Night is in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings, and he revealed at shootaround that he has been cleared and is hoping to play, via Khobi Price of the Southern California News Group:

Maxi Kleber says he's cleared and ready to play. He hopes to play on tonight's preseason finale against the Kings. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 17, 2025

This is good news for Kleber and the Lakers as he can use some game reps before Opening Night considering he has hardly played in the last year. The 33-year-old participated in a stay-ready game earlier this week, but nothing can match the speed and intensity of an actual NBA game.

It will be interesting to see what role Kleber is able to earn to begin the season, if any. He can give the Lakers a different look as the lone stretch big on the roster, but until he can return to his pre-injury form, Kleber will likely be out of the rotation with Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes occupying the two center spots in the rotation.

JJ Redick treating Lakers’ preseason finale as dress rehearsal

The preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings is the last opportunity for the Lakers to get a look at their regular rotation before Opening Night, and JJ Redick is treating it as such.

“Friday, yes. The plan is to do a dress rehearsal and likely play most of our guys. I don’t know the minute total, but that’s the plan,” Redick said.

Redick plans to play his regular rotation for the first three quarters.

