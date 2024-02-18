Lakers News: Anthony Davis Will Play For Team USA In 2024 Olympics If Asked

Anthony Davis is on a tear this season for the Los Angeles Lakers and in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He is certainly making a case for the award due to superb rim protection, averaging 2.5 blocks and 1.1 steals.

After some injury-riddled seasons during his time in L.A., this is the best shape and version of Davis that the Lakers have seen since his arrival. The theme is the team goes as far as Davis takes them and it is clear when he is clicking on both sides of the ball, L.A. goes up a notch and can beat anyone.

However, when this season concludes, the Paris Olympics are this summer and there are rumblings of a lot of star talent joining Team USA. Davis said he told the committee that he is ready to join USA if asked, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Anthony Davis on Team USA this summer: “I told the committee if they ask me to go, I’ll go” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 17, 2024

If the Lakers big man is indeed asked to join the squad, it would be a tremendous addition with the season he is having this year. Out of the entire player pool, Davis, Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo highlight the center position.

In the FIBA World Cup, Team USA lacked some size at the center position and that would not be the case with Davis and another big in the fold. It will be intriguing to see who makes the cut, but Davis and his co-star LeBron James seem to be locks to join the mission of bringing the Gold Medal back to the USA if they are healthy.

Kendrick Perkins hints at superstar joining LeBron James & Anthony Davis this summer

A lot was made about the Lakers standing pat at the trade deadline, which puts immense pressure on the front office to improve the roster with James having a player option. If things do not pan out in the postseason, general manager Rob Pelinka will have some big decisions to make, which could affect the franchise drastically.

The rumors out of the deadline are that the Lakers want a third superstar to pair next to James and Davis. It remains to be seen if star hunting will pan out, but Kendrick Perkins hinted at a superstar joining the two stars this summer. Based on his comments, one can assume that Perkins could be talking about Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!