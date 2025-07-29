Lakers News: Marcus Smart Learned Patience Through Past Two Injury-Riddled Seasons

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has been focused on the building a roster through free agency and the buyout market this offseason in order to preserve trade assets. Notably, L.A. signed Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton on discounted prices, which is an obvious win for the franchise.

A big reason the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games was that they did not have many playoff-caliber players. Now, adding two starting-caliber pieces without giving up any assets lessens those concerns heading into next season.

Despite Smart being a former Defensive Player of the Year, injuries are a concern as he only suited up in 54 games the past two seasons. In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, the veteran guard discussed what he learned while spending so much time on the sideline:

“I would have to say the last two seasons taught me about myself that patience is a virtue. I’m the type of guy, I want to play through everything, no matter what. No matter the pain, no matter the stress, I want to be on the court. So having to tell myself and having to understand that, ‘Hey, sometimes you have to take it slow,’ because rushing it just causes more for me to miss and I hate to miss being on the court. So, being patient enough to understand that my time is going to come, wherever, whenever that may be, but it’s going to come.”

Judging by how the roster looks currently, head coach JJ Redick is going to have to rely on Smart being healthy and available. Losing Dorian Finney-Smith left a hole that needed to be filled, and having a tenacious, energetic defender is greatly needed.

The former Boston Celtic always took on an opposing team’s best player and took on the responsibility of a vocal leader on the defensive end. Those types of players are extremely valuable and injuries have hindered Smart from returning to form.

Finger and leg issues have plagued him and hopefully, having an extended offseason to recover pays off, along with the motivation of playing for a team with title aspirations prompting Smart to be in great shape.

Marcus Smart relieved to not have to defend Luka Doncic anymore

A key proponent of Marcus Smart signing with the Lakers was Luka Doncic recruiting him. After being in L.A. for less than a year, Doncic is wasting no time trying to bring players in.

Now that Smart has found a new home and gets to be teammates with the Slovenian star, he is relieved that he does not have to defend him anymore.

