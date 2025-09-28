Lakers Rumors: Al Horford Signing With Warriors

The center position was obviously a huge need for the Los Angeles Lakers going into the offseason, and they addressed it in free agency with a pair of signings.

First, the team was able to lure Deandre Ayton to L.A. after the former No. 1 overall pick was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. He projects to be the Lakers’ starter, but more depth was still needed in the frontcourt.

The Lakers helped address that depth by re-signing Jaxson Hayes, giving Luka Doncic to lob threats to work with at the center position. Considering they have similar skillsets, the Lakers likely want another big on the roster that can stretch the floor a bit.

They have one in-house option in Maxi Kleber, but the Lakers have also been linked to some other free agents with Al Horford being the most notable.

Horford drew interest from a number of teams with the Lakers and Golden State Warriors being the most likely landing spots. Ultimately though, he chose to sign with the Warriors, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

BREAKING: Free agent Al Horford has committed to a multi-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. After seven of the past nine years in Boston and winning the 2024 title, Horford will enter his 19th NBA season as the Warriors' starting center. pic.twitter.com/xQTv2TjKeF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2025

Recently turning 39, Horford is set to enter his 19th season in the NBA. While the five-time All-Star obviously isn’t the player he once was, he has still proven to be a valuable rotation piece in recent years, particularly during the Celtics’ championship run in 2024.

In 60 games for Boston this past season, Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is still among the best floor spacers in the league when it comes to big men, shooting 36.3% from deep on 5.2 attempts per game last season.

While it isn’t happening until super late in the offseason, Horford landing with the Warriors was the expectation all along, although it being a multi-year deal is a bit of a surprise.

Luka Doncic excited about Lakers signing Deandre Ayton

One person who is reportedly excited about the Lakers signing Deandre Ayton is Luka Doncic. Not only do they share an agent, but they were both top-three picks in the 2018 draft and have a previous relationship.

Doncic has typically thrived playing next to a pick-and-roll lob threat at center, and Ayton fits that billing having had similar success alongside Chris Paul in Phoenix.

