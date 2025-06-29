Lakers Rumors: Two-Way Qualifying Offer Tendered To Christian Koloko

The Los Angeles Lakers went into the 2025 NBA Draft with just one pick at No. 55 overall in the second round. Before Day 2 of the draft, the Lakers were able to complete a trade to move up to 45, and then eventually all the way up to 36.

With that pick, they wound up selecting Adou Thiero, a 21-year-old wing out of Arkansas.

As is typically the case after the draft comes to a conclusion, teams start signing undrafted players either to two-way or Exhibit 10 contracts as they look to fill out their roster for Summer League.

The Lakers wasted no time landing undrafted free agent Eric Dixon, who was a star at Villanova and the NCAA’s leading scorer, on a two-way contract. They also added some players on Exhibit 10s to fill out their Summer League roster.

L.A. already had Trey Jemison on a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season, which means they had one more open slot. It appears they are hoping that will go to Christian Koloko as he was tendered a two-way qualifying offer, per Keith Smith of Spotrac:

The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up their $2.3M team option for Jordan Goodwin. His contract now becomes lightly guaranteed for 2025-26. The Lakers also tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Christian Koloko. Koloko will now be a restricted free agent on July 1. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2025

The Lakers signed Koloko to a two-way contract last season after he returned from blood clots. He played in 37 games for the team in 2024-25 and averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per contest.

With the Lakers extending a two-way qualifying offer to the 25-year-old, he can either accept it and return to the team on a two-way contract, becoming an unrestricted free agent next season, or decline it and become a restricted free agent. Whichever he chooses, it seems likely that Koloko is back with the Lakers as their third two-way player alongside Dixon and Jemison.

Bronny James & Lakers to open up Las Vegas Summer League against Mavericks

The Lakers’ roster for Summer League is starting to take shape and it appears they will be led by Bronny James as he previously said he plans to play for the team in Las Vegas.

The NBA also announced that James and the Lakers will open up play in Las Vegas against top pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, which should be a fun one to kick it off.

