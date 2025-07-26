Lakers Rumors: Eric Dixon, RJ Davis, Arthur Kaluma & Augustas Marčiulionis Sign Exhibit 10 Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have signed Eric Dixon, RJ Davis, Arthur Kaluma and Augustas Marčiulionis. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but they are presumably Exhibit 10 contracts.

That would allow the Lakers to have those players on their roster for training camp and then easily convert them to their South Bay roster in the G League if they don’t make the parent team or land a two-way contract.

The Lakers have put an added emphasis on player development in recent years, looking to find gems to supplement their roster with some cheaper talent given the restraints of the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. The main way to do that is with two-way contracts, and the Lakers already added two players this offseason in Christian Koloko and Chris Mańon.

Teams are allowed to give out three two-way contracts, which means the Lakers have one more available after choosing to part ways with Trey Jemison III.

Considering the Lakers have not yet given out their third two-way deal, it’s reasonable to expect them to keep it open until training camp. That would allow Dixon, Davis, Kaluma and Marčiulionis to compete for it in the preseason.

It was originally reported after the 2025 NBA Draft that Dixon had signed a two-way deal with the Lakers to occupy that spot. He was dealing with some sort of leg injury, however, which kept him out of Summer League. Reports later surfaced that Dixon never officially put pen to paper on his two-way contract.

Since he had already agreed to that deal though, he is likely the favorite to get the third two-way spot if he has a strong training camp and can prove that he is healthy.

In five seasons with Villanova, Dixon averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27.5 minutes. His final season was his best as he was named to the All-Big East First Team in 2024-25 and led the NCAA with 23.3 points per game. He shot 45.1% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Davis, a point guard who joined the Lakers for Summer League, had a strong five-year collegiate career with at North Carolina. In his final season with the Tar Heels, he started all 37 games and averaged 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes, earning All-ACC Second Team honors. He also was the 2024 ACC Player of the Year and claimed the 2024 Jerry West Award, presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate shooting guard. In 175 career games (155 starts) at UNC, Davis averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.4 minutes.

Kaluma also played for the Lakers in Summer League, averaging 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.3 minutes across four appearances between San Francisco and Las Vegas. He played four collegiate seasons, finishing up at Texas where he put up 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.3 minutes this past year.

Similar to Dixon, Marčiulionis joined the Lakers for Summer League but was not able to suit up due to injury. He played four seasons at St. Mary’s and was named the 2025 WCC Player of the Year and earned All-WCC First Team honors. In 138 career games (91 starts), he averaged 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes.

